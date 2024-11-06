President Akufo-Addo has unveiled a statue of himself at the entrance of Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi.

This ceremony came as part of his one-day “thank you” tour of the Western Region.

Photos of the statue have been going viral online, mostly accompanied by criticism.

While some applauded the president, a significant number of people called the move vain and needless.

"Many Kings have ordered for statues to be built in honour of their victories, only to have them torn down after their lives have ended. Who benefits from the endless heralding of one’s own successes?"

Citi News reported that Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah said the statue honours the president’s initiatives in the region.

These include rehabilitating Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, building a 3-tier Sinohydro interchange, and redeveloping the Takoradi Market Circle.

Citi News noted that some of these projects remain incomplete, with some even halted.

Addressing residents in Takoradi on Wednesday, November 6, President Akufo-Addo highlighted his achievements since taking office, claiming to have fulfilled 80% of his promises to Ghanaians.

He encouraged voters to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections, emphasizing that this would allow his administration’s initiatives to continue.

Source: YEN.com.gh