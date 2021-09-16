Hon. Henry Quartey has ordered the monthly transfers of GHc1,500 from his salary into the account of veteran actor Psalm Adejetyfio, effective September 2021

The Greater Accra Regional Minister responded to the call of the Ga Dangme Youth Association to help the on the verge of becoming homeless

It comes after a video of the actor appealing for financial assistance to pay his rent went viral

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, has ordered that Ghc1,500.00 is paid to actor Psalm Adejetyfio as a monthly stipend for his duration in Parliament.

A few days ago, a video of the veteran actor appealing for assistance to raise GHc3,000 to pay his house rent went viral following media reports.

Psalm Adjeteyfio, famed as TT for his role in the hit comedy series, Taxi Driver, indicated that he was on the verge of being rendered homeless.

'Pay Psalm Adjeteyfio GHc1,500 each Month from my Salary' - Hon. Henry Quartey comes to Actor's aid. Photo credit: Kabutey Live

Source: Twitter

The Greater Accra Regional Minister joined the list of well-wishers who have offered emotional and financial support to Paslm Adejetyfio.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Plea for help

Hon. Henry Quartey responded to the call of the Ga Dangme Youth Association, who implored him to help Adjeteyfio, as he pledged to financially support the veteran actor with a monthly stipend of Ghc1,500 from his salary.

The minister's pledge follows Vice President Dr Bawumia's cash donation of Ghc50,000 to the actor.

McDan is also reported to have given Adjeteyfio Ghc5,000.00, while Ayisha Modi, through Rev Obofour, promised to build a house for him.

Ghanaian Girl Giving Shoes to Poor Kids in Villages in Ghana

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old Ghanaian in Chicago, Kerry Koranteng, is also impacting the lives of deprived children in Ghana by providing them with shoes to prevent them from walking barefooted.

Through her foundation, Kerry K Foundation, and with support from a local nonprofit, the tweenager sends the shoes she collects back home in Ghana to cover the feet of underprivileged children.

Koranteng told CBS News that she was inspired by a trip to visit her family in Ghana when she was eight years old.

Source: Yen.com.gh