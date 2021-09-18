The Black Queens lost their opening game at the Aisha Buhari tournament in Nigeria

Ghana were thrashed by the Bayana Bayana of South Africa

The team next plays Cameroon in the second match of group B

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The senior national female team of Ghana, the Black Queens, have been thrashed by the South Africa in the opening game of Group B at the Aisha Buhari tournament.

Ghana were beaten 3-0 on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Nigeria.

In photos posted on Twitter by Ghana Women National Teams, the Black Queens looked crestfallen after the defeat.

Black Queens crashed by South Africa in Aisha Buhari invitational tournament opener. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @Bayan_Bayana

Source: Twitter

The loss means the Black Queens will have to beat Cameroon with a good goal margin in the second group B game to progress to the semifinals.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana were dazed in the early minutes of the game after Hildah Magaia of South Africa broke the deadlock just 17 minutes into the match.

The Bayana Bayana took control of the game, dominating throughout the first half but went into the break with just a goal.

However, they mounted more pressure after the break and right after the hour mark, their star player Thembi Kgatlana, doubled the lead with a ferocious strike.

From then there was no way back for the Black Queens, who struggled to thread passes together.

With the game almost over, the South Africans put the icing on the cake with a spectacular third.

Midfielder Sibulele Holweni fired home seven minutes from time to take control of Group B of the invitational tournament.

The Black Queens of Ghana will next face Cameroon on Monday night for a place in the last four of the six national championship.

The Black Queens are using the tournament to prepare for the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

They face nine times Africa champions Nigeria in the qualifiers.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the senior national female team, the Black Queens, have landed in Nigeria ahead of the Aisha Buhari invitational tournament.

The team left Accra in the early hours of Monday and arrived in Nigeria this morning to begin preparations for the tournament.

In photos posted on Facebook by journalist, Ayisha Zakaria Ali, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team, together with the technical team, touched down at the Mohammed Murtala Stadium this morning.

Source: Yen