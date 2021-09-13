Ghana has arrived in Nigeria for the Aisha Buhari invitational tournament

The team touched down in Lagos on Monday morning ahead of the start of the tournament

The championship hosted by the First Lady of Nigeria begins on Wednesday

The senior national female team, the Black Queens, have landed in Nigeria ahead of the Aisha Buhari invitational tournament.

The team left Accra in the early hours of Monday and arrived in Nigeria this morning to begin preparations for the tournament.

In photos posted on Facebook by journalist Ayisha Zakaria Ali, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team together with the technical team touch down at the Mohammed Murtala Stadium this morning.

Ghana's Black Queens touch down in Lagos for 2021 Aisha Buhari invitational tournament. SOURCE: Facebook/ Ayisha Zakaria Ali

Black Queens coach, Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe, will use the tournament as preparations for the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers. The tournament is organized by the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

The team has been drawn in Group B alongside Cameroon and South Africa with hosts Nigeria in a group which consists of Morocco and Mali.

The team has been camped at the Eko Hotels in Agege and will have their first training session this after at the Soccer Temple.

Meanwhile, foreign based players Portia Boakye, Wasila Diwura Soale, Princella Adubea and Grace Asantewaa will join the team later today.

Conspicuously missing from the squad in captain Elizabeth Addo, who is believed to be out of the team for not using the right channel to address an issue.

In her absence, Portia Boakye has been appointed captain of the team.

In recent times, the Black Queens have struggled at major tournaments, after they were eliminated from the Group stages of the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, the team won the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in 2018.

