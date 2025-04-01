2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm Madgalene Gafah looked exquisite in a stylish outfit for her 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr photoshoot

The former KETASCO student looked like a beauty goddess in the custom-made gown and stylish hijab

Some social media users have commented on Selorm Madgalene Gafah's outfit and flawless makeup on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm Magdalene Gadah has never disappointed with her looks since she rose to the limelight.

In celebrations of the 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr, the rising style influencer collaborated with her designers to create a masterpiece outfit that screamed beauty and grace.

2023 GMB winner Selorm slays in a stylish dress styled with hijab. Photo credit:@queenselorm_gmb23

Source: Instagram

Selorm Gadah looked like a beauty goddess in a billowing long-sleeve African print mermaid-inspired gown that highlighted her voluptuous curves.

The off-shoulder gown flaunted her smooth skin as she posed like a supermodel in a red-themed background that made her glow.

The fashion designer used green lace to create a unique pattern in her ensemble that matched perfectly with the stylish turban.

The gorgeous beauty queen completed her look with a green beaded lace hijab for her Eid Mubarak photoshoot.

For the glam, she wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes, bold eyebrow shades and perfect lipstick that elevated her look.

Check out the photos below:

2023 GMB winner models in a white gown

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm looked magnificent in a stylish beaded white gown for her photoshoot.

Selorm Madgalene Gadah looked like a bride as she wore an expensive frontal lace ponytail hairstyle, faultless makeup and long eyelashes for the beautiful video shoot.

She turned heads with her long-sleeve beaded white gown, crafily designed with new sewing techniques.

The beauty queen looked overly excited as she posed for her birthday shoot, which went viral on Instagram.

The video of 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful white gown is below:

2023 GMB winner rocks a stylish dress

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm looked terrific in a spaghetti strap dress for her viral photoshoot.

The fashion designer used a unique brocade fabric to design the corseted dress that can be worn to red-carpet events and other corporate functions.

The creative team added frills to the elegant skirt that made her look spectacular as she modelled in a glamorous side-parted hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Beauty queen Selorm Gafah shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"THE ARIES QUEEN. APPRECIATION POST. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for celebrating with me yesterday. God bless you all for always showing me love. Akpe."

Check out the photos below:

2023 GMB winner rocks a tulle dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2023 Selorm Magdalene Gadah, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful contest, who went viral with her chic tulle dress.

For the popular photo shoot, the powerful beauty queen looked stunning in a structured gown.

Several social media users have commented on Queen Selorm's beautiful Instagram images that are now trending.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh