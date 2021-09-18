Singer MzVee has sparked commentaries about her natural look after posting no-make photos

The Natural Girl hitmaker glowed in the photos without the help of makeup

Her fans and followers have shared their views underneath her post

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, known by her stage name MzVee, is a Ghanaian singer celebrated for her songs and natural beauty. She keeps inspiring the youth with her talent.

Given that she is always under the spotlight, MzVee has a particular interest in how she looks.

The Natural Girl and Dancehall Queen singer is a gorgeous woman with or without makeup.

Source: Instagram

Instagram and Facebook are her avenues of choice to give fans and Ghanaians a peek into her personal life. On Saturday, September 18, she gave her fans a look at her pretty face without the help of makeup.

In the new pictures uploaded to her Instagram page, MzVee glowed for the camera while showing off her natural hair.

Her post has gathered the comments of her fans on social media.

Social media comments

Rashad_mccrorey said:

''Good morning Queen Vee!''

Gabriel_eerma commented;

''Ohh .. harmonious,''

Hypedyoutths remarked;

''Beautiful.''

