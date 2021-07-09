Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah's daughter, Naa Dromo got married in a colourful traditional wedding

Naa Dromo tied the knot with her fiancé, Nana, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The couple will hold a white wedding on Saturday, July 10, 2021, to complete their marriage

Naa Dromo, the second daughter and third child of Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah of Royal House Chapel International is married.

Naa Dromo got married to her fiancé, Nana, at a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Dubbed Royal Affair, the traditional wedding was full of pomp and pageantry with colourful kente on display.

Naa Dromo, one of Sam Korankye Ankrah's daughters, has got married Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has come across exclusive photos and videos from the plush traditional wedding of Naa Dromo and Nana.

The video shows Naa arriving at the venue with a bevy of beautiful ladies, who served as bridesmaids, ushering her in.

Dressed in a stylish kente outfit, Naa Dromo was beaming with smiles while she held a blue-coloured bridal fan that matched her dress.

At a point in the video, Apostle Konrankye Ankrah, who was dressed in an all-white kaftan, took the microphone to ask Naa if he should accept the dowry items Nana and his family brought.

Later, Naa Dromo was seen sitting down with her husband Nana, who was also dressed in the same kente as his wife.

See the video as shared on Instagram blog Sweet_Maame_Adwoa:

See another video below:

The photos also shared on Instagram show different moments at the wedding. (swipe to see more photos)

Information accompanying the videos and photos indicate the young couple will complete their marriage ceremony with a white wedding on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Congratulations to Naa and Nana.

