Some Ghanaian celebrities are very popular and have earned a massive following on social media.

20 of the popular ones have two million or more followers on Instagram, with the most-followed person being Jackie Appiah with nearly 9 million followers.

YEN.com.gh brings you 20 of top Ghanaian celebrities and their star power.

1. Jackie Appiah: She is the most-followed female celebrity in Ghana. Jackie has a total of 8.6 million followers at the time this report is being filed. The actress is not only popular in Ghana but in other African countries. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a video of Jackie pulling a massive crowd of over 1,000 was published.

2. Yvonne Nelson: The beautiful actress comes after Jackie Appiah with 6.9 million followers.

3. Nadia Buari. The mother of four has 5 million followers on Instagram. She is loved because of her low-key life on social media, as well as her four adorable daughters. Nadia was in the news recently when she expressed surprise over a photo of her six-year-old daughter coming of the same height as her.

4. Nana Ama McBrown: The bubbly, all-round entertainment personality has a total of 4.3 followers on Instagram. Her fans love her for being naturally talented. Others follow her also because of her daughter, Baby Maxin.

5. Emelia Brobbey: The Kumawood actress is one of the favourites of Kumawood movie lovers. She was in the news following reports that she slept with musician Shatta Wale.

6. Fella Makafui: The actress and mother of one has 3.3 million followers on Instagram. She is followed by most people because of her fashion sense and physique. Fella’s daughter, Island Frimpong, made the news for her blue sparkling eyes.

7. Hajia4Reall: The video vixen and musician has a following of 3.2 million. Many love to see her style and music prowess. Her daughter, Naila4Reall, was in the news recently for singing her mother’s new song, God’s child, word for word.

8. Yvonne Okoro: The attractive actress has 3.1 million followers on Instagram. She is loved for her fashion style. Yvonne recently wowed her fans with two red photos looking gorgeous.

9. Nana Aba Anamoah: The eloquent GHOne Managing Director has the same following as Yvonne Okoro, 3.1 million.

10. Berla Mundi: The TV3 presenter has a following of 2.8. She was in the news recently when she displayed her football skills in a video published by YEN.com.gh

11. Deborah Vanessa: The singer and ex-girlfriend of rapper Medikal has a following of 2.7 million on Instagram

12. Moesha: The actress has the same following as Deborah Vanessa, 2.7 million. She has been in the news following reports about her repentance.

13. Ahuofe Patri: The actress has 2.6 million followers on Instagram. She was in the news recently following her wedding with Kalybos.

14. Becca: The singer has 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She was in the news recently following a video of her scrubbing her office like a maid on duty.

15. Efia Odo: The actress has 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

16. Wendy Shay: Wendy Shay has a total of 2.3 million followers. This is remarkable as not many singers have such a huge following

17. Delay: The TV presenter and businesswoman has 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

18. Afia Schwar: The controversial media personality has the same number of following as Delay and Wendy Shay.

19. Sista Afia: The singer has a total of 2 million followers on Instagram

20. Tracy Boakye: The Kumawood star has the same number as Sista Afia, 2 million followers. She was in the news recently when she was sighted in a video looking sad as her friend Moesha’s condition worsens.

Source: Yen