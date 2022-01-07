Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel, has released beautiful Instagram portraits on Friday, January 7

The 16 Years hitmaker sported a long dress with a thigh slit as she posed for several shots while glowing

Some of her fans have commented, saying she looks ageless, while others observed her unique fashion sense

Renowned Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel, real named Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has shown off her beauty and fashion sense in several Instagram frames.

The musician, 42, flexed her toned legs in a long dress with a thigh slit and enhanced her look with traditional accessories as she gave fans a good look at her outfit.

The 16 Years hitmaker wore the long outfit that opened in front with a slit as she uploaded them on Instagram.

Captioning the traffic-stopping photos, Mzbel wrote:

''May your ancestors release you from your burdens of the past and nourish you in a comforting Golden light of spiritual divinity as they guide and protect you from low vibrational people.

''May they wash away any negative energy that is not yours to carry. Affirm it ,'' she said.

Several fans of the celebrated singer have reacted since she released the frames.

Reactions

Adoma_khadija wrote:

''Hw3 colour eeii. Akua woho ay3 f3 dodo ❤️❤️❤️.''

Nana.akwasi.7355 said:

''Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

Trudygert9gmail.com6 commented:

''Goddess one no size, some people nightmare.''

Sky_burniton said:

''Forever young .''

