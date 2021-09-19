Rapper Eno Barony thrilled patrons of the Teshie We Dey concert held on Saturday, September 18

The VGMA 2021 Best Rap Performance of the Year artiste appeared on stage with plus-size backup dancers to deliver her song, Heavy Load

Eno Barony let it all out with an electrifying performance

Rapper Eno Barony's performance at the Teshie We Dey event was not a defining moment for her career, but she let out fireworks with one of her hit songs, Heavy Load.

The VGMA 2021 Best Rap Performance of the Year artiste took to the stage with her backup dancers to thrill patrons of the concert held on Saturday, September 18.

Besides putting up an electrifying show, the Ghanaian female rapper gave attendees something to reminisce about at home, as she and her dancers made sure to let it all out.

Eno Barony Shakes the Stage with Thick Dancers as she Performs Heavy Load at Teshie We Dey Concert. Photo credit: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Eno Barony did not surprise as she is known for turning heads at even major events such as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Besides Eno Barony, born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, other Ghanaian musicians such as Shatta Wale, King Jerry, Kelvyn Boy took turns to entertain fans at the event.

Watch the video below:

