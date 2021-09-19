Some residents of Kwara state could be seen in a heartbreaking video digging the ground to get dirty water

According to the residents, their only source of water is from the ground and they usually don't get enough during the dry season

Many Nigerians on social media were heartbroken and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

A video of Kwara residents digging the ground with their hands for dirty water has gone viral on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @thetattleroomng, some women could be seen with buckets fetching dirty water from the ground.

Some residents of a community in Kwara state dug ground to fetch water. Photo credit: @thetattleroomng

The name of the community was not mentioned in the caption as @thetattleroomng shared the video online.

The captioned read:

"Residents Of Kwara Community Dig The Ground With Their Hands For Dirty Water To Use."

A man taking the video could be heard speaking with the women who communicated with him in their language.

The women told him that they only get water after digging the ground, adding that it is difficult to get enough during the dry season.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on Instagram have reacted to the development. Below are some of the reactions:

@exquisite_signature said:

"Wow, yet our government won't ever see this .....what a poor system we have running in this country."

@josephine_cyprian_chiugo commented:

"wait will they use it to cook or bathe?"

@elisabethkumje wrote:

"this is heart breaking what is there state government doing… in 2021. I hope next election they won’t sell their vote for 5k but will I even blame them smh."

Community cries out over dilapidated school in Delta, lack of water

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Frank West called on the Delta state government to come to their rescue over a dilapidated school in the state and lack of access to a potable water supply.

Taking to his Facebook page to share photos of Akarai Etiti Community Primary School, West said the school is the only educational facility in Ndokwa East local government.

He said the government had neglected Ndokwa East despite the fact that it is one of the major oil-producing local government areas in the state.

Source: Yen.com.gh