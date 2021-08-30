Isaac Bekoe Debrah, the leader of As I Grow, a Ghanaian NGO, has indicated that the organization is about to embark on a massive project

By the end of 2022, As I Grow plans to build potable water facilities for about 50 different communities

According to Isaac, they decided to undertake the project after witnessing the water situation in many places

As I Grow, a nonprofit organization led by a Ghanaian young man called Isaac Bekoe Debrah, has launched a campaign to provide potable water for 50 Ghanaian communities across the country.

Isaac Bekoe tells YEN.com.gh that some communities he and his team visited are suffering from myriads of waterborne diseases as a result of the poor and lack of potable water in the deprived communities

Mr. Debrah Bekoe Isaac said over the past years, As I Grow has visited more than 30 communities and about 99 percent of them do not have good sources of water for their domestic purposes.

He lamented on how more than 6000 farmers do not have good sources of water to drink and also for their daily activities but still have to work to promote the agricultural sector.

Some of the communities where they did their research and surveillance which were in the Suhum and the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region prayed the organization to come to their aid in helping them come out of their plights.

"To mention a few of the communities like Yaw Laga, Kweku Afum, Kofi Yanky, Miawani, Bana, Dzaka and Koransang Kese which are all in the Eastern Region lacks portable water," he said.

The CEO of As I Grow NGO, went on to say that as a result of this, these communities over the years have experienced a massive decline in school attendance among children and adolescents since most children have to drop out as a result of lack of water for domestic use.

According to him, many women continue to experience menstrual problems and series of health complications and children and adults are having skin diseases as a result of this.

As part of As I Grow Ngo advocacy work on deprived communities development, Mr. Debrah Bekoe Isaac took the opportunity to call on the government, individuals, philanthropist, institutions, and non-governmental organizations to come in and support As I Grow Ngo to protect these communities by giving them safe, portable, and hygienic water to drink.

