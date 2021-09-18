Singer Kati G asserts that most Ghanaian men don't know the art of bedroom romance

The Di Me Ruff singer explained that the men often don't engage in foreplay, which is an essential art and part of lovemaking

Kati G emphasised that most Ghanaian men are just good at producing babies

Singer Kati G, real name Catherine Eno Owusu-Sakyi, has asserted that most Ghanaian men don't know the art of lovemaking but just producing babies.

In an Instagram post, the Di Me Ruff singer said unlike pounding fufu with deliberate pace and art, most Ghanaian men don't apply the same technique in the bedroom.

''Have you noticed when Ghanaian men are pounding fufu, it's art, it's beautiful, sexy, lovely? The way they hold the pistol, pound, the way the pistol is pounding, softening, and preparing the fufu for us to devour it in our mouths?'' she asked.

Most Ghanaian Men are only Good at Producing Babies, not Bedroom Romance - Singer Kati G Causes Stir. Photo credit: Kati G

Source: Instagram

''But when it comes to the bedroom, the men don't know the art of pounding women in the bedroom. They don't know how to either pound with pace or art,'' she said.

She emphasised that most Ghanaian men only engage in romance in the bedroom to produce babies.

Kati G said she released Di Me Ruff to serve as an instruction manual on the art of bedroom romance to help Ghanaian men learn and please their women in the bed while they entertain themselves with song.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen News