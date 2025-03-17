Ghanaian Businessman Seidu Agongo Opens Up About How He Trains His Children

Seidu Agongo, a Ghanaian business mogul, has opened up about how he raises his children in a recent interview

Mr Agongo said he wants his children to keep his legacy and for that matter, he's being tough and principled with them to make them responsible

The Ghanaian businessman made his fortunes from wholesaling rice and sugar at Nima in the Greater Accra Region

A Ghanaian Businessman, Seidu Agongo has shared some nuggets of wisdom about how to raise responsible children.

According to the successful businessman, most parents want their kids to grow up to continue their legacy and even take it a nudge higher.

To achieve this, he said parents must be prepared to be principled and strong with their children, showing them tough love to get them ready for the future ahead.

Opening up about his family and how he raises his children, Mr Agongo advised parents against over-pampering their wards.

He said parents owe it to their kids to train them in a way that would help them appreciate the difficulties of life and how to navigate through them successfully.

Speaking in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian business mogul said most wealthy parents often fail in this regard because they feel they have made enough money and so must allow the kids to do whatever they desire.

"I think as parents, if we want to leave a legacy, leave whatever we leave for our kids, we have to be very, very strong and be able to let the kids that this is right, this is wrong. If we are not ready to do that and we are ready to give open cheques to our kids that's okay because you are my daughter, because you are my son, you can do whatever you want, trust me we cannot go anywhere," he said.

Mr Agongo further stated that he believes that practical skills, particularly in the areas of agriculture are more valuable to children than the ability to speak impeccable English.

"In my opinion, prioritizing English over agriculture in Africa is a misplaced focus. Countries like Japan and China thrive without making English a priority, yet they harness agriculture to drive economic growth and self-sufficiency," he said.

"The real key to development isn’t just mastering a foreign language but excelling in valuable industries. If we invested in agriculture with the same energy we put into promoting English proficiency, we could build food security, create jobs, and strengthen our economies — on our terms," he added.

Watch the video below.

Who is Seidu Agongo?

Seidu Agongo is a renowned Ghanaians entrepreneur with many businesses to his name.

The man made his fortune from selling rice and sugar at Nima, one of the most populous suburbs in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

He later ventured into the media space, establishing the Class Media Group, with subsidiaries such as Class FM, CTV, Accra FM, Kumasi FM, No. 1 FM, Adehyee FM, Ho FM, Sunyani FM, Taadi FM, and Dagbon FM.

Mr Agongo is also reported to have a business interest in the Ghanaian real estate sector, with the Chain Homes purported to belong to him.

In 2019, his bank, Heritage Bank, was collapsed by the Bank of Ghana over some alleged regulatory issues.

Agongo sponsors 81 poor pupils to university

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Seidu Agongo was honoured with a citation by the management of St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Accra for his commitment and support in education.

This came after the Ghanaian businessman sponsored 81 pupils from primary school to the University level.

17 pupils out of the 81 were from the St. Paul’s Lutheran School.

