A fourth-year student of the Accra Technical University has left many sad after news of her demise went viral

According to the institution's SRC, the fourth-year Computer Science student was knocked down by a vehicle

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post expressed deep sorrow following Bethel's demise

Students at Accra Technical University (ATU) are in a state of mourning following the death of one of their colleagues.

This follows the death of a fourth-year Computer Science student, identified as Bethel, as reported by the SRC's official page on X.

The page reported that Bethel died after she was fatally knocked down by a vehicle after she went to write her exams on Saturday, March 15.

The SRC in its post mourned Bethel and expressed sympathies to the grieving family during this difficult moment.

"We are deeply saddened to report that a 4th-year Computer Science student, Bethel, was fatally struck by a vehicle while on her way to take an exam on campus yesterday. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and the entire Comp. Science Department," the post read.

A student of ATU @kiddojunior101 also took to TikTok to mourn the demise of her schoolmate.

"The ATU community is coming together to support each other during this difficult time. Students, staff, and faculty are encouraged to share their memories. Rest in peace Bethel, you will be deeply missed" his post read in part.

Ghanaians mourn Bethel, ATU Comp Science student

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post expressed their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

Ahemfua Kezben reacted:

"It's so sad how she had a convention that day but because of the exam, she had to go to campus only to meet her untimely death. My deepest condolences to her family. We hope to meet her soon in paradise."

BIG WILL indicated:

"Oh chale! The way the thing pain me . Like a whole 4yrs. Few months to be a graduate. GOD have mercy on us."

T_Ressa wrote:

"ATU has buses but they only use them when they’re going to events only @Accra Technical University wake-u."

Mhanlyk Rip Yankson added:

"What is happening erh, God have mercy on us. After 4 yrs of Computer Science? No nawwww . This is heartbreaking cos the way that program will stress you and now this?."

Sir Fire replied

"Till we meet hopefully again Jehovah will never forget her on the resurrection. There's a strong hope of seeing her again."

@BABY SUNRISE replied:

"May we not suffer on our kids to weep their death."

KNUST graduate found dead in Takoradi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 24-year-old graduate of KNUST was found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Takoradi.

The deceased went for a midnight swim in the pool and was found dead around June 8, 2024

A relative of the lady said an autopsy was conducted, and the police are investigating the incident.

