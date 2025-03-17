Global site navigation

Mahama Twitter Account Rocked By Reports Of Hack And Crypto Scam
Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 1 min read
  • There are concerns that President John Mahama’s Official Twitter account has been compromised by a hack
  • Mahama's Twitter account showed posts promoting a Solana Africa cryptocurrency investment scheme
  • The government is yet to provide clarity on the status of the president's twitter account despite the concerns raised

There are concerns that President John Mahama’s Official Twitter account has been hacked after it promoted a blockchain firm.

The government is yet to comment on the hack fears. YEN.com.gh reached out to the presidency for clarity on the matter.

President John Mahama's Twitter account shares multiple tweets endorsing Solana, a blockchain network
Mahama's account posted multiple tweets endorsing Solana, a blockchain network, urging followers to invest.

Some social media users accused the presidency of willfully parking in a scam.

These endorsements have been taken as legitimate by some credible organisations like Binance.

Techlabari noted that crypto-related hacks on high-profile accounts are common. Scammers have been known to use them to push investment scams.

Solana has been gaining traction in the region due to its lower transaction fees compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

