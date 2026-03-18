A massive fire has razed wooden homes in Nungua Buade, along the Spintex-Baatsonaa road, leaving scores of people homeless and dejected

A commercial taxi driver recounts losing his home, personal savings, and marriage materials he had been preparing for his fiancée's customary marriage rites, to the fire

He said that he was uncertain about the cause of the fire; however, the emotional impact of the fire incident was heavy on him, and he was uncertain about what to do next

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A massive fire has destroyed scores of wooden structures serving as homes for hundreds of people in Nungua Buade, a community along the Spintex-Baatsonaa road.

The immediate cause of the fire is not yet known. However, eyewitnesses reported extensive losses, with property and personal items valued at millions of cedis lost to the fire.

A resident mourns the loss of his home, savings, and marriage items in the fire tragedy. Photo credit: G24/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One victim, a commercial taxi driver, recounted the sad experience.

He was still at work when his fiancée called to inform him about the fire in their neighbourhood. Alarmed, he immediately stopped working and rushed home, only to find his house completely razed.

“I couldn’t save a single item from my home,” he said. “Everything was gone.”

The victim explained that he had been preparing to perform the customary marriage rites for his fiancée, to ensure they were recognised as legitimate spouses.

He had therefore purchased all the required items, worth tens of thousands of cedis. Sadly, he lost all the items, including his personal savings, which he approximated to be about Gh¢ 10,000, to the fire.

According to him, the items were his prized possessions, which he had worked hard to acquire.

He described the emotional toll as devastating, saying he was left dishevelled and uncertain about his next steps.

Scores of residents in the Nungua-Buade community live in makeshift wooden cubicles, many of which are closely packed together within narrow lanes.

Eyewitnesses say the fire is believed to have started from one end of the settlement but spread rapidly through the area due to the highly congested nature of the structures.

Firemen arrive at the scene of a massive that destroyed homes in Nungua Buade. Photo credit: G24/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The proximity of the wooden cubicles allowed the flames to move swiftly from one structure to another, making it difficult for residents to contain the blaze in its early stages.

According to residents, the nearest fire station was contacted immediately after the outbreak. However, by the time personnel arrived at the scene, the fire had already caused extensive damage, leaving several homes destroyed.

The incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of such densely populated settlements to fire outbreaks and the challenges emergency responders face in accessing these areas.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Fire razes European town in Sekondi-Takoradi

YEN.com.gh noted in an earlier report that parts of European city, a suburb of Sekondi-Takoradi, had been destroyed by a fire on the morning of September 9.

An eyewitness said the wooden building material and the presence of gas cylinders worsened the situation.

Close to about 30 wooden structures, comprising shops, homes, and brothels, were all destroyed in the fire, leaving very little to be recovered by the owners of the structures.

Source: YEN.com.gh