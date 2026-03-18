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Full List of AFCON Winners After CAF Stripped Senegal of 2025 Title, With Morocco as Champions
Football

Full List of AFCON Winners After CAF Stripped Senegal of 2025 Title, With Morocco as Champions

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Powerhouse Egypt leads the pack with 7 Africa Cup of Nations titles, making them Africa’s most successful national team
  • Morocco adds to their legacy as the 2025 AFCON champions after Senegal were stripped of the title by the Confederation of Afican Football
  • Africa’s football giants like Cameroon, Ghana, and Nigeria continue to dominate the continental rankings with multiple championships

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The list of champions in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has now been officially updated after a major ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This follows CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title and award the trophy to Morocco after a successful appeal by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football.

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Morocco are now the official 2025 AFCON champions following CAF’s ruling, and the complete list of past winners has been revised. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon, Visionhaus
Source: Getty Images

Morocco declared the 2025 AFCON winners

The decision came after CAF’s Appeal Board reviewed the controversial final between Senegal and Morocco played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat on January 18, 2026.

Read also

Full rules explained as Morocco are declared the 2025 AFCON champions

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The governing body ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match under the competition regulations, leading to the official result being recorded as a 3–0 victory for Morocco.

As a result, Morocco are now recognised as the official winners of the 2025 AFCON, replacing Senegal in the tournament’s historical records.

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Morocco takes their AFCON trophy haul to two after CAF declared them the 2025 AFCON winners. Image credit: Franck Fife
Source: AFP

History of AFCON finals

Since its inception in 1957, the tournament has grown in prestige, producing legendary matches, iconic players, and unforgettable moments that have shaped African football history.

Over the decades, AFCON has showcased the dominance of certain footballing nations while also providing a platform for emerging teams to announce themselves on the continental stage.

Historically, some nations have consistently performed at the top level, building legacies that span multiple decades.

AFCON’s history is punctuated by dramatic finals, rising stars, and historic upsets, making it a tournament that captivates millions of fans across Africa and the world.

Read also

Senegal Players Respond After CAF Awards AFCON Title to Morocco

Full list of AFCON winners

Following CAF's announcement on Tuesday, March 17, Wikipedia has updated its records, installing the North Africans as the 2025 AFCON champions.

Egypt leads the pack with a record seven titles, while Cameroon, Ghana, and Nigeria have also left indelible marks with multiple championships and strong finishes.

See all past winners of the Africa Cup of Nations listed below.

  1. Egypt – 7 (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)
  2. Cameroon – 5 (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)
  3. Ghana – 4 (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)
  4. Nigeria – 3 (1980, 1994, 2013)
  5. Ivory Coast – 3 (1992, 2015, 2023)
  6. Algeria – 2 (1990, 2019)
  7. Morocco – 2 (1976, 2025)
  8. DR Congo – 2 (1968, 1974)
  9. Senegal – 1 (2021)
  10. Zambia – 1 (2012)
  11. Tunisia – 1 (2004)
  12. Sudan – 1 (1970)
  13. South Africa – 1 (1996)
  14. Ethiopia – 1 (1962)
  15. Congo – 1 (1972

Why CAF stripped Senegal of 2025 AFCON

Read also

AFCON 2025 twist: Morocco named champions as Senegal lose crown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh took an in-depth look at the full rules the CAF Appeal Board invoked to strip Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title and award the trophy to Morocco.

The key provisions come from Articles 82 and 84 of the official 2025 AFCON regulations, which outline team forfeits and disciplinary measures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

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