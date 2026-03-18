Tensions escalated at the Gbese Court in Swedru as a large group of youth gathered to protest the continued detention of Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica.

Swedru Youth Protest at Gbese Court for Release of Abu Trica

Source: UGC

The 31-year-old is facing charges linked to a multi-million cedi romance scam.

Supporters waved placards with messages such as “There is no evidence” and “Free Abu Trica,” calling for his immediate release while questioning the validity of the arrest.

Frederick Kumi, also known in court as Emmanuel Baah Obeng, appeared before the court for a final hearing to determine the possibility of his extradition to the United States.

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has insisted that there is no case against his client and vowed to challenge any attempts at extradition.

The courtroom proceedings drew significant attention from the local community, with supporters voicing frustration over what they perceive as undue delays and irregularities in the handling of the case.

Abu Trica was initially released but later rearrested by the Narcotics Control Board on fresh charges, prompting the ongoing protests outside the court.

Demonstrators demanded transparency in the judicial process while emphasising their support for Kumi. More details on the case and subsequent court proceedings are expected to follow.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh