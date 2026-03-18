Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong has blasted the Confederation of African Football for stripping Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title

Sarpong says the decision may follow the rules, but taking the trophy away months later “is a bad look for CAF.”

The heroics of Pape Gueye in the January 18 AFCON final in Rabat are set to be wiped from African football's annals

Sarpong's comments add to the growing debate over whether CAF should have acted in real time during the final

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The decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title continues to spark debate across the football world, with veteran Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong strongly criticising the ruling.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the experienced tactician argued that while the regulations cited by CAF may technically support the decision, the timing and manner of the ruling have created a damaging perception for the governing body.

Veteran coach J.E. Sarpong slams CAF’s decision to award Morocco the 2025 AFCON title after stripping Senegal weeks after the final. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

CAF’s Appeal Board ruled that Senegal forfeited the final against Morocco, awarding the match to the North African nation with a 3–0 scoreline.

The controversial CAF verdict effectively erased Senegal’s dramatic victory at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex on January 18, 2026, and handed the trophy to Morocco months after the match had already been played.

J. E. Sarpong questions CAF’s timing

Speaking about the issue, Sarpong admitted that AFCON regulations clearly outline consequences for teams that refuse to continue a match or walk off the pitch.

However, he believes the governing body’s handling of the situation has left much to be desired.

“Although AFCON rules state walking off or refusing to play for a prolonged period is grounds for elimination, the decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON title two months after their trophy lift is a bad look for CAF,” Sarpong said to YEN.com.gh.

According to the former Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, such disciplinary matters should ideally be resolved during the match itself rather than months later through appeals.

“It should be within the power of the officials in real time to disqualify a team,” he added.

“If a team truly violates the rules by walking off the pitch, the referees and match officials should be able to make that call immediately.”

Sarpong also suggested that the delayed decision has created unnecessary controversy and confusion around what should have been a decisive moment in African football, as the BBC noted.

Morocco’s appeal raises questions

The veteran coach also expressed reservations about how the appeal unfolded, particularly regarding Morocco’s acceptance of the situation during the match itself.

During the heated final, Senegalese players briefly left the field after a controversial VAR penalty decision involving Brahim Diaz.

Brahim Diaz saw his Panenka penalty in the 2025 AFCO final saved. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

However, the players eventually returned and the match continued, with Morocco taking the penalty before the game moved into extra time.

Sarpong believes that Morocco’s actions during the match make the later appeal difficult to reconcile.

“Morocco accepted Senegal’s return from their 10-minute walk off, gladly resumed play and took their penalty,” he said.

Meanwhile, the penalty attempt by Diaz was famously saved by Senegal goalkeeper Benjamin Mendy before midfielder Pape Gueye scored the dramatic extra-time winner that initially sealed Senegal’s victory.

“Missing it, losing the game, then appealing to gain the trophy doesn’t sit right. Even if by the letter of the law there are grounds to do so.” Sarpong concluded.

Why Senegal lost 2025 AFCON title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the rules the CAF Appeal Board invoked to strip Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title in favour of Morocco.

The key provisions are in Articles 82 and 84 of the official 2025 AFCON regulations, which outline forfeitures and disciplinary measures.

Source: YEN.com.gh