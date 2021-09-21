A Nigerian man has been showered encomiums on social media as his kind deeds to people came to light

This is as the man, Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande, shared a write-up a poor sachet water seller he had helped sent him about his assistance to a poor orphan to go abroad for football trials

The grateful sachet water seller appreciated the man for his numerous kind deeds that have improved his living condition and that of people around him

A Nigerian man, Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande, has melted hearts on social media following his numerous kind deeds to people including sponsoring an orphan for football trials abroad.

The business consultant had shared on LinkedIn the appreciative message an Abuja sachet water hawker named Musa Muhammed had sent him.

The man met the orphan at a beneficiary's place Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande

In the lengthy appreciative read, Musa went on to highlight some of the kind gestures Yusuf showed to him, his family and a poor orphan Ibrahim Rahj who he sent to Turkey and Serbia for football trials.

It all started with a GHc14 cash gift

Musa recalled how Yusuf had handed out a GHc14 cash to him back in 2008 while he was hawking sachet water in traffic.

They would eventually meet again where Yusuf gave his business card to Musa.

The kind man visited Musa's residence and doled out Ghc146 to three of their neighbours while he helped the lad's mother set up a business.

Nigerians hail the kind man's gestures

Tola Bello reacted:

"Thank you very much Mallam Yusuf. I don’t know if you are the son of the famous Yahaya-Kwande of of Hill Station Junction in Jos. I knew that family growing up in Jos. You have affected an entire generation. You picked up total strangers from the street and turned their life around. Only God can reward you. Thank you very much."

Ahmad Abdul reacted:

"Allahu Akabr, Masha Allah…

"How I wish the people in your capacity will also do the same as you’re doing helping one another Sir inrespecting of our differences religion and ethnicity.. we could have build a better tomorrow. Indeed you’re from a good family Sir. May your pocket never goes dry,, May Almighty give us the heart to help one another Ameen"

Obiora Onowu MD stated:

"Very proud of you bro! I know the entire Kwande family is like that…very very kind people. Everyone that passed through the university of Jos in the 80s and 90s definitely experienced that warmth from at least one of Baba’s sons. I did as well!"

Ali Magashi wrote:

"The silent things godly people do to impact humanity, this is wealth at its best, well done my dear brother Babs, keep up the good things you are doing silently; may Allah SWT continue to bless, guide and protect you, ameen."

