Former President John Mahama son's Sharaf has turned 24 years old today, September 21, 2021

The former president and his wife, Lordina, joined Sharaf to celebrate at a family dinner

A video and photo have popped up showing scenes from the simple celebration for Sharaf

Former President John Mahama's son, Sharaf, has turned a year older today, September 21, 2021. Born in 1997, Sharaf has clocked the age of 24 years.

In celebration of his new age, Sharaf held a fmily dinner in the night even before the 'real' birthday broke.

The dinner saw Sharaf's father and mother, Lordina, joining their son to celebrate his new age. They helped him to cut his birthay cake on the night.

John Mahama's son, Sharaf, has turne 24 years old today. Photo: @sweet_maame_adwoa

In a photo shared on Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, the former presdient is seen standing beside his so who was dressed in an all-white outfit.

The two stood behind a table with a birthday cake on it while holding a knife to cut it.

A video from the simple celebration also showed Saharaf and his mother standing behind the table and lighting the candles on the cake.

The former fist lady looked so happy and was full of smiles as she talked to her son behind the cake.

Birthday with Kwame Nkrumah

Sharaf Mahama's birthday is not only special because he s the son of a former president. It is because he shares his birthday with Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr Nkrumah was born at Nkroful in the Western Region in 1909 and would have been 112 years old today which also happens to be a public holiday celebrated in his honour every year.

