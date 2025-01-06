Shatta Wale was scheduled to arrive in Ghana on January 6 after his recent activities in the US and Jamaica

Scores of fans were told to gather at the airport to welcome the newly crowned African Dancehall King

His manager, Sammy Flex, has shared an update on the planned gathering of fans in anticipation of Shatta Wale's arrival

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale recently expressed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support as he faced his biggest career moment in Jamaica with Vybz Kartel.

At the recent Freedom Street concert in Jamaica, the musician shared the stage with the dancehall legend he idolises.

His performance, which earned him the African dancehall status from Vybz Kartel, garnered significant online traction.

Shatta Wale shares arrival plans

After the show in Jamaica, the On God hitmaker reportedly traveled to the US for a few days. On Sunday, January 5, the newly minted African dancehall king shared his arrival plans on Facebook, saying,

Arriving in Accra on Monday morning to express gratitude to all the SM fans and admirers of Shatta Wale for making this Jamaican trip a success. Thank you, “Worlboss” Vybzkartel , for this wonderful experience. I also wanna say a big thank you to my team in Ghana and Jamaica for making this a success .. Thank you Popcaan and Shawn storm for making me meet the man himself the “WORLBOSS”

Shatta Wale shared his plans after acknowledging and hailing his fans who were planning to meet him at the airport.

Update on Shatta Wale's arrival

While Shatta Wale is still expected to arrive in the country on Monday, January 6, the highly anticipated meet-and-greet has been called off.

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, issued a statement hours before his arrival asking fans not to gather at the airport as planned.

Dear Shatta Movement fans, we hope this message finds you in great spirits! We are truly grateful for your unwavering support for Shatta Wale and the incredible energy you bring to every event. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the planned meet-up to celebrate Shatta Wale’s successful concert in Jamaica with Vybz Kartel, which was scheduled to take place at Kotoka International Airport at 6:00 AM on Monday, 6th January 2025, did not happen as intended. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. Please rest assured that a new date and time for the meet-up will be communicated soon.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's change of plans

It appears that fans were not disappointed as they are still counting down to an appropriate session with their favourite dancehall star.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's itinerary changes.

Frank Boakye said:

"Any time any where mi king rest and chill small before ...for 4 is our life..paaa..paaa.paaaahhh."

Carl-Max Nyaaba Concern wrote:

"We are ready anytime anywhere, shatta movement till casket."

Biba Mal remarked:

"It cos dignitaries will be trooping into the country for the swearing-in for president-elect John Mahama. Security will be tight on that day."

Hector Kimathi noted:

"Lots of visiting heads of state and other dignitaries will be coming to Ghana tomorrow for the inaugural ceremony of the President-elect JDM. That's the main reason."

Jamaican dancehall stars spotted with Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had been seen interacting with Jamaican stars Popcaan and Skillibeng.

In their conversation, Popcaan, who was set to work with Shatta Wale on his controversial Gift of God album, said he had been looking forward to meeting Shatta Wale.

