A video of wives praying for their husbands against the spirit of side chicks has surfaced online and has been causing many to react

The women prayed that side chicks appear as 'waste' and smell to their husbands

Netizens resorted to the comments section to pour out their disbelief and opinions about what was ensuing in the video

A video of women holding on tightly to their husbands and praying with massive energy for them is making waves online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Kofi Nyarko Osei, a number of wives were seen at what appears to be a church dinner pouring out prayers for their husbands against infidelity in marriage.

A man was heard instructing the ladies to pray for side chicks to appear as 'waste' and smell to their husbands.

Many React as Video of Wives Praying for Their Husbands Against Extra Marital Affairs go Viral Photo credit: Kofi Nyarko Osei

Source: UGC

The wives also prayed that their husbands would have desire for only them.

They were asked to 'romans' their partners and give them a kiss after.

It appears that netizens who saw this could not just scroll away.

They headed to the comments section to voice out their take on the video.

A few of the comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh;

Obaapa Charity commented:

Ahh see them we don't check them mpo u alone CNT chop finish we must help u.even after the prayers they r coming to see us

Appiah Tuffour replied:

God will open his windows and be laughing at the people as (He) know's man can never changed . Again, God said" During my creations, I created male by using a dog gene, that's the reason men can not stop cheating" Conclusion God said" Even the so-called man of God who is preaching has the same problem as in the the next minute , he will throw the Bible away and start cheating" I really love God for creating cheaters paradise hallelujah!

From King Afia Gold:

The husbands i guess are laughing within saying "tweeaaaaa! this prayers won't work"

Valentine Kwame Ampah wrote:

It’s not always prayers, check your behaviours and the people you settle with. Most people overlook these qualities in courtship, thinking “he will change when he marries”. BUT cardinal traits unlike learned behaviours rarely goes away. If womanizing is his central trait forget

Philip Afetorgbor replied:

Christian religion nowadays is madness wake up and use ur brains to run ur marriage

Source: Yen Ghana