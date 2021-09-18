A worried daughter has recently opened up about her father's changed attitude towards her mother after getting money

Taking to social media, the young lady anonymously shared that she recently found out her father is having affairs but she is scared to inform her mother who suffers from blood pressure

She intimated that her mum would fast and pray for her father when he was 'broke' only for him to cheat her at the end

A sad netizen has chosen to find solace on social media after finding out her father has been cheating on her mum with ladies her age.

The lady who asked well-known Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku to anonymously share her story on her verified Facebook account recounted that she harbours hatred toward her father given what he has been doing to her mother.

She narrated that, her mother, though uneducated, is very knowledgeable in terms of home management and loves her father a lot.

The anonymous lady said her mother used to fast and pray at midnight for her dad when he had no money.

Her father eventually made it but decided to stab her mother in the back by having affairs.

The sad young lady said her father dates younger girls now.

Recently, her mother confided in her saying she has noticed a change in attitude from her father, the lady revealed.

According to her, the father has stopped giving her mother money for housekeeping and anytime she ask for money, he would brush her off saying, "take money from your business, i will refund it."

The worried daughter says she is scared to tell her mother what is going on.

Her mother has issues with blood pressure and she fears, letting her in on what is ongoing might harm her.

