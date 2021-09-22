A Ghanaian woman, Felicitas Naa, has fulfilled her dream of becoming an Environmental Health Assistant

The mother of three achieved the feat at age 55 at the Tamale School of Hygiene

Naa completed junior high school in 2009 and gained admission to the Oguaa Senior Technical School to study General Art

At 55, Felicitas Naa has overcome challenges to become a qualified Environmental Health Assistant, graphic.com.gh reports.

The Ghanaian woman's zeal to achieve her goal only gets better with time. She completed junior high school in 2009 and gained admission to the Oguaa Senior Technical School to study General Arts.

Naa worked with the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) after senior high school before gaining admission to the Tamale School of Hygiene for a certificate programme.

Childhood

Born in Nandom in the Upper West Region, she had her basic and middle school education in Nandom, and in 1984 at age 18, she met the “love of her life”.

Naa married at 18 for love, but soon, the affection and promises she was promised faded. The situation worsened when her husband furthered his education.

Rough times

Life became difficult for her as she had to sell bread at a point for her upkeep. She later worked as an adeɛyie (itinerant tailor) who went around with a sewing machine on her head to mend clothes to earn her daily bread.

Her marriage finally collapsed, leaving her in a state of absolute depression with no stable source of income and three children.

Decision time

At age 40, after some months of depression, she picked herself up and started all over again.

Re-entry

In 2006 at age 41, Naa decided to go back to her school to continue with her education. With all the junior high schools denying her admission due to the changes in the education system after 22 years, Naa still persevered.

Naa returned to school to acquire her Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) certificate at the Pedu MA Basic School in September 2006 at 41 years.

After her basic education, she then gained admission to the Oguaa Senior Technical School to do General Arts. Again, she braved all the challenges, worked hard and completed school.

The results

Finally, she has completed a certificate course in environmental health and was posted to Prang in the Pru West District as an Environmental Health Assistant, supervising 31 sanitary labourers.

Naa attributes her achievement to her three adult children, now aged 33, 30 and 24, respectively.

Ready to attain more

Now 55, Naa is ready to either pursue diploma or degree if she receives support.

