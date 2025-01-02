Dr Siaw Agyepong, the CEO of Zoomlion, which is a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, embarked on a massive donation exercise on New Year's Day

Residents from the East Legon environs, Kasoa and Nsawam thronged the residence of Dr Agyepong to receive bags of items and money

The Zoomlion CEO personally oversaw the distribution of items, comprising food and drinks, at his residence at East Legon, American House

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the founder and executive chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, showed love to thousands of people on New Year's Day with a massive giveaway.

The Ghanaian business mogul reportedly blessed close to 4,000 people with bags of food items.

Dr Siaw Agyepong, CEO of Zoomlion, shows love to thousands of people on New Year's Day. Photo credit: @metrotvgh/X.

A video of the donation exercise sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media captured Dr Agyepong overseeing the items' distribution to the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries lined up in a long queue in front of his residence at the East Legon, American House.

The recipients were overjoyed, leaving with big smiles and a bag of goodies, containing a 5-kilogram bag of rice, cooking oil, soft drinks and Mackerel sardines.

Additionally, the beneficiaries, some of whom came from Nsawam and Kaso, were also given fare to return to their various homes.

The New Year's Day giveaway has become an annual tradition for the Zoomlion CEO and his family, as they use the occasion to give back to the community and spread joy to those in need.

Moments before the donation began, the Chaplain of JGC, Pastor Daniel Danso led the crowd gathered in front of Dr Agyapong's residence into a powerful praise and worship session, which resulted in many giving their lives to Christ on New Year's Day.

Ghanaians react to Dr Siaw Agyepong's donation

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video of Dr Siaw Agyepong's donation exercise shared mixed reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@derry_onpoint said:

"I love things like this … makes my spirit happy … God bless the giver."

@jamiesmiths1000 also said:

"God bless him."

@kwaku_pencil commented:

"Mmo ne adwuma pa."

@emmanueljustinadoboe also commented:

"So he has the resources to fund all these people yet workers work so hard to keep the city clean n take as low as 500ghc a month."

@naa_odey wrote:

"He should pay his workers better. That is what is important."

@jaycwall also wrote:

"His cleaners on the streets could have done with this charitable deed the whole of last year but it’s strangers that…. nvm!"

Ghanaian philanthropist feeds over 2,000 people

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian philanthropist known as Merdarlock showed kindness to some street people on Boxing Day.

Merdarlock reportedly fed over 2,000 people at Nima and Kwame Nkrumah Circle in a donation exercise dubbed "Feed the Street."

Aside from food and drinks, Merdarlock also presented cash to some widows and widowers as part of the donation project. He said the Feed the Streets project would be held twice every year to give back to society.

