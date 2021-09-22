NPP's Hopeson Adorye has dropped new revelations about Twene Jonas

According to the politician, Twene Jonas has lost his job as a garage worker in the US

He also claimed Jonas did not have a place to sleep but was perching in a plywood cubicle

Social media commentator and vlogger Twene Jonas is not living large in the United States as he portrays on social media

According to the ruling New Patriotic Party's Hopeson Adorye, Jonas has been sacked from his work in New York and is on the run to avoid deportation.

This, Adorye explained, was because it had been discovered that Twene Jonas was using somebody's papers to work and was reported to the police.

Twene Jonas sacked and on the run

In a new video, Adorye who is currently in the United States indicated that he visited Jonas' workplace, a car garage, in Queens in New York.

He was told that Jonas had been found out as an illegal immigrant and had been sacked from work. The police had also been informed and Jonas has not been sleeping at his house because he feared they might follow up to deport him.

He perches in a plywood cubicle in a pastor's living

The NPP's parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso in the 2020 elections claimed that Jonas had not slept home for the past four days.

He further revealed that Jonas did not even have a place of his own but was perching in the house of a pastor.

He added that the pastor, out of pity, had made a cubicle in his living room with plywood so Jonas could have a place to sleep.

Adorye dared Jonas to come out and deny if whatever he is saying was not true.

