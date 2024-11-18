Ireland legend Roy Keane humorously suggested that Taylor Harwood-Bellis’s debut goal for England might jeopardize the Southampton defender’s plans to marry his daughter.

Harwood-Bellis, engaged to Keane’s daughter Leah, scored England’s fifth goal in their dominant 5-0 victory over Ireland in the Nations League.

The 22-year-old headed home Jude Bellingham’s cross just 17 minutes into his first international appearance at Wembley on Sunday.

Keane’s humorous comments brought some light-heartedness to an otherwise lopsided match.

Harwood-Bellis, a Manchester City academy graduate, celebrated his milestone goal as Keane observed from the stands in his role as a TV pundit.

The former Manchester United midfielder, with his trademark wit, jokingly hinted that the upcoming wedding might now be in doubt.

“It’s bittersweet for me this. It is not done and dusted yet,” Keane said.

“Things can change very quickly in the Keane household, let me tell you.”

The notoriously volatile Keane, who earned 67 Ireland caps, eventually played nice with his daughter’s husband-to-be, praising his development into a Premier League and international player.

“Over the last few months he has got a goal threat, even playing for Southampton,” he said.

“It’s good for him, it’s good for him to make his debut. His family have done a great job, he is a really nice kid.”

Source: YEN.com.gh