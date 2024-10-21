Award-winning singer and kid influencer Fotocopy turned 11 on October 19, 2024

Scores of Ghanaian gospel music stars, including Obaapa Christy and Empress Gifty attended the youngster's birthday celebration

The gospel musicians' gesture toward the 11-year-old prodigy has left many talking on social media

Ghanaian youngster Kallai Nana Qwaachi, popularly known as Fotocopy, marked his birthday this year with a star-studded gospel showdown.

The award-winning 11-year-old star forayed into music at age 7, following in his father's footsteps as a former highlife musician.

Ghanaian gospel stars Obaapa Christy and Empress Gifty display at Fotocopy's birthday celebration. Photo source: Instagram/Fotocopymusic, Instagram/ZionFelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Fotocopy has, since his debut in 2021, earned over 20 music awards and built a towering reputation enough to score a collaboration with Shatta Wale.

His birthday celebration attracted top gospel stars, including Empress Gifty, Obaapa Christy and Broda Sammy.

The gospel musicians took turns to minister with the youngster, who wielded a strong command over the microphone.

In footage from the event sighted by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gifty and Obaapa Christy, who appreciated Fotocopy's performance, took out bundles of five cedi notes and sprayed them on Fotocopy while he performed at his birthday event.

Fans react to Fotocopy's birthday event

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fotocopy's birthday event.

breezy_breezy840 said:

"Herh the funny person in the video is the lady bouncer 😂 as if she go fit chest bullet but nothing"

jenkidscloset wrote:

"So the bouncers at the back with all the bullet proof protection wossop? Eiii Ghana and over doing things for nothing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

djpakorich noted:

"No be china mall for westhills dema security that😂 maame weii wo y3 night 😂"

mrs_osei_agyei remarked:

"Ehi shine from reach Ghana 🇬🇭 oooo wow nice"

badboi2164 commented:

"Using ya left hand , gospel musicians using de devils fav hand , that’s insane 😢"

sikabeba_yoma added:

"The money spreading don’t make it look nice and it looks like it was planed to do that !! Next time you girls can stand up doing it"

Empress Gifty addresses concerns about her style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty had opened up about fans' criticisms of her social media posts flaunting her curvaceous body.

In an interview with Serwaa Amihere, Empress Gifty denied ever shaking her backside on social media.

She explained that she did not recall ever doing that, and she did walk with the camera, unfortunately showing off her backside.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh