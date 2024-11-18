A video of viral sensation Oheneba Jude skilfully playing tambourine at a church event is making rounds online

The video has garnered significant traction among fans who continue to root for the viral content creator

In the comments section, some fans shared their remarks about Oheneba Jude's likeable personality and talent

Ghanaian viral star Oheneba Jude recently shared his moments at a church gathering as part of the tambourine playing team.

Ghanaians couldn't hide their love for Oheneba Jude after his moments during a church service surfaced online. Photo source: Instagram/OhenebaJude

The content creator, beloved for his hilarious stories and food videos, has always been vocal about his passion for playing the tambourine.

At the gathering, Jude, who has earned many endorsements from top stars, including Dr Louisa, was spotted leading a teeming group of young and middle-aged women.

The renowned star showcased multiple skills as the leader of the group.

Nearly two thousand fans thronged the comments section to share hail Oheneba Jude. While some complimented his joyful performance, others hailed his love for God.

Oheneba Jude thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Oheneba Jude playing the tambourine during church service.

Arabaiby said:

"oh wow can't stop watching, Jude the tambourine is for you 🥰🥰🥰🥰 you are too much"

Vivid Yeboah wrote:

"In fact loving God is a great thing every one must to know ❤️God never fails o"

Kaakyire Abyna remarked:

"After this he will hear the Jollof is finished"

BENZO KING✨💯☑️🌍 commented:

"Nice guy who doesn’t feel shy to the work of God… You are blessed already "

Karolll.! shared:

"He doesn't play with God"

Abi the baker🎂 complimented:

"Your love for God will take you very far bro🥰🥰"

Carlo Ancelotti added:

"If the church host fasting and prayers make u no miss am u hear me!!!😎"

