Man Enters Random Office in Accra, Introduces Himself as Staff & Packs all Laptops home; CCTV
A man who appears to be middle-aged was able to confidently enter and office and take all the laptops lying around although he was recorded by a CCTV footage.
It is reported that he was at DCL Laboratory Products Ltd, a company located at Ogbojo roundabout and specialized in the installation and servicing of medical equipment.
He walked into the office, introduced himself to the cleaners as a staff, got access and then take laptops and walked away majestically.
