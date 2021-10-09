A man who appears to be middle-aged was able to confidently enter and office and take all the laptops lying around although he was recorded by a CCTV footage.

It is reported that he was at DCL Laboratory Products Ltd, a company located at Ogbojo roundabout and specialized in the installation and servicing of medical equipment.

He walked into the office, introduced himself to the cleaners as a staff, got access and then take laptops and walked away majestically.

Man stealing laptops from the office Photo credit: ClassPee Della Russel

Source: Facebook

Source: Yen News