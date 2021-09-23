Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO has named Accra as the Accra World Book Capital for 2023

Accra was selected because of its strong focus on young people and their potential to contribute to the country's development

Ghana's capital city qualified after an evaluation that was done by the World Book Capital Advisory Committee

According to unesco.org, this follows on the back of an evaluation that was done by the World Book Capital Advisory Committee.

What Accra stands to benefit

Ghana's capital, by virtue of this selection, will see the introduction of mobile libraries to reach marginalized groups and the holding of workshops to promote the reading and writing of books in different Ghanaian languages.

UNESCO names Accra World Book Capital for the year 2023 Photo credit: Nipah Denis; Franco Origlia

Source: Getty Images

Accra will also see the establishment of skills and training centers for unemployed youth and the organization of competitions to showcase Ghanaian arts and culture and promote inclusivity.

Why was Accra selected?

It is reported that Accra was selected because of its strong focus on young people and their potential to contribute to the culture and wealth of Ghana.

How Ghanaians received the news

After the news was announced by Ben Dotsei Malor, a Chief Editor - Dailies, UN News at United Nations, a lot of Ghanaians went into the comment section to share their thoughts.

Below were some of them.

Ato Quayson stated:

This is really impressive. The people who out the successful bid together must be highly commended. Plus, there should be a sustained media blitz from now till the end of our incumbency and even after to publicize the information and keep the idea of reading in the public consciousness. As someone whose entire life has been dedicated to reading, I my heart is warmed up by this news. Thanks for sharing.

Godwin Aven mentioned:

I hope we can use this as a target date to invest by adding on to library facilities, improving the state of libraries which have suffered neglect, mounting campaigns to champion the benefits of reading, and encouraging schools to organize reading festivals.

Largest photo library in Africa to be built in Ghana

In an equally exciting story, a Ghanaian photographer identified as Paul, who struggled to make a living after the birth of his daughter, is now building the biggest photo library in Africa, which is the first of its kind in Ghana.

Narrating his story to Humans of New York, Paul indicated that he decided to undertake the project in order to provide a rich resource for Ghanaian and African photographers who are unable to access such a wealth of knowledge.

How it all started

Paul's journey into photography started off with him trying to find a way to take care of his daughter called Emmanuella, who he had with her mother at the age of just 20.

