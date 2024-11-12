A talented Ghanaian boy has unveiled his latest invention, which is a multipurpose robot

In the video, the man took his time to explain the various fashions of the giant-looking robot, which has a sound system, a charging port and among other uses

Netizens who saw the video commended the young man for the effort, with some encouraging him to improve upon his invention

A young Ghanaian man has exhibited an incredible talent in the field of science and innovation.

The boy, from Mankwadze in the Volta Region of Ghana, reportedly built a sophisticated robot which could be used for different purposes.

A talented Ghanaian boy from the Volta Region of Ghana builds a multipurpose robot. Photo credit: @gharticles/IG.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, unveiled his innovation and took his viewers through its various fashions.

According to the boy, the giant-looking robot has a port for charging mobile phones, a sound system for playing music and an in-built mini freezer for storing beverages.

Aside from the above-listed fashions, the robot also has what he called "rocket punchers" for firing Christmas knockouts.

He explained that the robot's design includes a rear storage space for holding various items.

Its front end boasts a sturdy hanger, enabling motorbikes to move the machine around with ease, he added.

The robot, the Ghanaian boy stated, runs on electric power, meaning it has a charging system.

Ghanaians commend the young boy.

Following the display of the robot on social media, Ghanaians who came across the video commended the young boy for his innovation.

@dmichmultimedia said:

"Nice work but without the sound you will think he is standing next to AMADIOHA"

@proffs11 also said:

"How impressive the brain behind it is. I love to see such talents manifesting...imagine there is enough room to accommodate more of this, Ghana could be better."

@penny_wise_gh commented:

"I shall never denigrate what I cannot do. Big ups chairman!!!"

@akua_bemps also commented:

"Young man concentrate on developing one function for now."

