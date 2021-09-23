Kwaku Manu's marriage to his US-based wife, Okailey Manu, has come to an end

Reports indicate there was a dramatic end to their marriage

The actor has confirmed the unfortunate news to blogger, Nkonkonsa

Kumawood actor and vlogger, Kwaku Manu, has reportedly broken up his marriage with his US-based wife, Diane Okailey Manu.

According to widespread reports, the marriage of Kwaku Manu and Okailey ended under unpleasant circumstances.

Kwaku Manu has reportedly confirmed his divorce from his US-based wife Okailey Manu Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The news was first broken by blogger Kobby Kyei who stated that Kwaku Manu himself had confirmed the news to him.

Following the initial reports, another blogger, Nkonkonsa, has also indicated that Kwaku Manu is now an unmarried man.

According to the report sighted by YEN.com.gh, Manu confirmed the unfortunate news in a call.

“I don’t really want to make any comment about the issue. All I can say is that, what has been reported and what you have heard is exactly what has happened," the report quoted him as saying.

Kwaku Manu's children

The actor and his now-former wife were married for a number of years. Their marriage produced three children, two boys, and girl, who is the eldest.

Kwaku Manu has often taken to social media to flaunt their children in lovely family photos.

Tracey Boakye addresses Akua GMB, Dr Kwaku Oteng saga

In other Kumawood news, actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has addressed rumours that she dated her friend's husband.

According to the actress, she does not like to have affairs with the husbands of her friends as has been widely circulated

There had been longstanding rumours Boakye had 'snatched' Akua GMB's ex-husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng, from her.

Afia Schwar stands by Tracey Boakye

Prior to Boakye's video, Afia Schwar had come on social media to defend the actress.

Afia Schwar who took to her Instagram page, declared that her friend whom she also called “daughter”, is still “His Only Chick” to her man.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia professed love for Tracey Boakye and indicated that nothing could make her stop loving her.

She wrote that even if Tracey was the one who killed Kwame Nkrumah or the one who invented Satan, she would still love her.

Source: Yen