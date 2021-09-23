Actress Tracey Boakye has addressed rumours that she snatched her friend's husband

In a live video, Boakye revealed that she does not like having an affair with a friend's husband, talk less of snitching on a friend to take her man

The actress has been long-rumoured to have snatched Dr Kwaku Oteng from Akua GMB

Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has addressed rumours that she dated her friend's husband.

According to the actress, she does not like to have affairs with the husbands of her friends as has been widely circulated

There had been longstanding rumours Boakye had 'snatched' Akua GMB's ex-husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng, from her.

Akua GMB and Tracey Boakye have fallen out as friends Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The rumours started when the actress gave birth to her second child, Nana Akua Nhyira, in May 2020. Many people drew resemblances between the little girl and Dr Oteng.

Coupled with the collapse of the businessman's marriage with Akua GMB and the break of friendship between her and Boakye, the rumours have been lingering.

Recently, the rumours were rekindled by Ayisha Modi, who claimed in her 'beef' with Afia Schwar, that, Boakye had an affair with her friend's husband and boldly mentioned Dr Oteng's name.

But in an Instagram live video, Tracey Boakye stated that she is not a 'snitch' to go behind her friends.

She added that God would not have blessed her this way if she had been snatching her friends' husbands.

"I don't like my friends husbands oo. I don't do that. I'm not a snitch. God will never bless me if I were doing that," she said amid laughter.

Boakye's video was to address later rumours that she had badmouthed Akua GMB to Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Afia Schwar stands by Tracey Boakye

Prior to Boakye's video, Afia Schwar had come on social media to defend the actress.

Afia Schwar who took to her Instagram page, declared that her friend whom she also called “daughter”, is still “His Only Chick” to her man.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia professed love for Tracey Boakye and indicated that nothing could make her stop loving her.

She wrote that even if Tracey was the one who killed Kwame Nkrumah or the one who invented Satan, she would still love her.

Source: Yen