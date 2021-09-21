Afia Schwar has said her friend Tracey Boakye is "still his only chick"

This comes after Ayisha Modi spilled secrets about how Tracey Boakye had a child for her former best friend, Akua GMB's husband, Kwaku Oteng

Afia's declaration indicates that the spilling of the secrets has not affected Tracey Boakye's stand with the Adonko Boss in any way

Controversial Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Afia Schwar, has declared that her friend Tracey Boakye, whom she also called “daughter”, is still “His Only Chick” to her man.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia professed love for Tracey Boakye and indicated that nothing could make her stop loving her.

She wrote that even if Tracey was the one who killed Kwame Nkrumah or the one who invented Satan, she would still love her.

A collage of Afia, Kwaku Oteng, Tracey Boakye, and Ayisha Modi. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar, @tracey_boakye @she_loves_Stonebwoy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Afia then went on to affirm that Tracey Boakye’s stand with Kwaku Oteng is still solid.

Ayisha Modi spills Tracey Boakye and Dr Kwaku Oteng's secret

YEN.com.gh cannot say what Afia is implying with that declaration.

However, her former friend-turned-enemy, Ayisha Modi, recently spilled all secrets Afia told her about Tracey, including that the man to whom she is “his only chick” is Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

According to Ayisha, Afia told her everything about how Boakye snatched her former best friend, Akua GMB’s husband, and had a child for him.

Ayisha disclosed further how Tracey again got pregnant for Oteng but she lost it in the ninth month.

Also, recently, the newest wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, Akosuah Achiaa Linda, has been trending.

Perhaps, with the secrets being spilled and the heavy media presence of Linda, Afia Schwar sought to let Ghanaians know that Tracey Boakye’s position in Oteng’s life is still standing.

YEN.com.gh also cannot tell if there is trouble in paradise and Afia wanted to assure Tracey that she is still in Kwaku Oteng’s good books.

Kwaku Oteng’s new wife flaunts big house and Range Rover

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published the video of Kwaku Oteng’s newest wife, Linda, putting her big, neat, and colourful house on display.

She also flaunted her Range Rover, while dancing to Stonebwoy’s Everlasting song to perhaps assure Kwaku Oteng that their love is forever.

YEN.com.gh also published a video of Akua GMB’s first son with Kwaku Oteng.

The boy looks tall, handsome, and all-grown in the video and many have admired him.

Source: Yen