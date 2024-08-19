A video of a Ghanaian man pleading with Alpha Hour pastor Elvis Agyemang to advise ladies has surfaced online

The young man urged the renowned man of God to ask ladies not to be overly selective when choosing their partners since that can lead to delays in their marriages

Netizens who saw the post were divided in the comment session as some supported his assertion while others condemned his assertion

A Ghanaian man has appealed to the founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, to advise ladies against being overly selective when choosing life partners.

His comment comes as concerns grow over the increasing number of unmarried women within the church and society at large.

The man, @nk_gh, expressed his worries in a message directed at Pastor Agyemang, stressing the need to make ladies understand that being overly selective in choosing partners can lead to delays in their marriage.

His primary concern was about some qualities ladies look out for before accepting a relationship with a man, touting some as unnecessary.

He noted that sometimes, ladies who do not get married early tend to think family spirits are responsible for their misfortune when their woes are due to their actions and inactions.

"Three, four, five years ago, we were in their DMs with proposals but Veronica once told me that she doesn’t want to be with a teacher. Today, she is 33 years praying at midnight for a husband. I know God won’t listen to her prayer."

In his message, the concerned man noted that while women must have standards and seek God's grace in choosing a partner, it is also essential for them to remain open-minded and realistic in their expectations.

Netizens divided over man's man's to Pastor Agyemang

Netizens who saw the video were divided into the comment section, as some shared similar sentiments while others disagreed with his assertion.

@gifty davis wrote:

"He always advices us dear."

@Alberta Sekyi wrote:

"Veronica where you dey."

@adepaabena20 wrote:

"Well said bro but Pastor El advices us a lot."

@Joe McCoy wrote:

"The pastors won't tell them the truth because it's business for them. They cash out heavily."

@Ps Godwin wrote:

"Are you the one who inspired him to start alpha hour to tell him what yo do?"

@nanaadowa potana

"Not everyone on Alpha hour pray for marriage."

