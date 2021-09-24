A young lady with the Twitter name, Oh_vivie has rejoiced in her recent achievement

She disclosed in a post that she has graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration

Oh_vivie uploaded stunning photos with the message, which have garnered uplifting comments from well-wishers

After five years of hard work at the University of Ghana, a young lady with the Twitter account, Oh_vivie, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Taking to her Twitter page, the young lady celebrated her recent academic milestone while revealing that she earned a degree in Business Administration (Banking and Finance).

''Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) bagged!! After five years in Legon, your girl is a graduate,'' her post read.

Showing off in graduation gown

Oh_vivie shared the post rocking her graduation robe and a one-hand outfit styled with African print.

Her lovely graduation regalia had a touch of kente designed in it as she posed for the camera with joy.

The young graduate delivered different photos along with the message as she announced her achievement.

Her post has gathered massive reactions from well-wishers.

Social media reactions

Nii Dzormor commented:

''Woooow!! Congratulations.''

Responding to the tweet, @_kwakyewaa said:

''Congrats, baby girl.''

Maame Saa remarked:

''Wow, congrats, dear. Go higher. The sky is never a limit.

Sam George indicated:

''Beauty and brain. You are an inspiration to many. Keep rising.''

Daniel Paa said:

''That's the spirit, dear. You're doing great.''

Source: Yen.com.gh