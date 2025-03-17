Nana Ama McBrown's recent stint in Kumasi brought her closer to one of the city's thriving viral sensations Mama Angie

The viral sensation, a street girl helped by Dr Likee's team couldn't hide her joy as she met the media personality

A video of Nana Ama McBrown sharing her plans for Mama Angie has surfaced on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown was recently spotted in Kumasi interfacing with the city's top creatives.

Nana Ama McBrown shares a heartwarming moment with Mama Angie. Photo source: iamNanaAmaMcBrown, OfficialGunshot

Source: Instagram

Kumasi, which is seeing a resurgence of its Kumawood film industry thanks to digital platforms, has become a hotbed for content creators including Mama Angie.

The viral sensation was a street girl admired for her raw and compelling experiences and stories from Kumasi's tough ghettos.

Last year, she popped up on the radar of Dr Likee's team in charge of transforming deprived individuals.

The team led by Gunshot, the brain behind Strika's recent rise to fame, adopted Mama Angie and helped finance her dreams of opening a grocery store.

Mama Angie's videos often recounting her daily life in Krofrom and other sides of Kumasi often gain huge traction online.

Nana Ama McBrown is filming a new series with several Kumawood stars including Dr Likee and Kompani.

Mama Angie who is reportedly part of the film's cast caught up with Nana Ama McBrown on set. The Onua Showtime host shared a heartwarming moment with her in which she established that she'd ensure that she impacted Mama Angie's life.

Mama Angie and Nana Ama McBrown's moments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mama Angie and Nana Ama McBrown's moments on set.

ᴍᴀɴ-ᴋɪɴᴅ ✨®️🇬🇭 said:

she's so confident an vocal. i love her ankasa

Nana sarfo kantanka🤲🤲🫶🏻 wrote:

Everything is time ampa, know one day my time will also come 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#Gye Nyane##

Alexander Cubes remarked:

Seriously gunshot is really doing a great job 🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏 God BLESSS HIM

❤️🎊YAA ❤️📌 shared:

6th June is my birthday..I will come and gifts this woman because she always shows appreciation

Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu added:

I know definitely Nana Ama will invite her to United showbiz

McBrown meets 3-year-old hair-styling prodigy

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown interviewed three-year-old hair-styling prodigy Lordina on her show, Onua Showtime.

Lordina's mother spoke about how her daughter discovered her passion for braiding just two months after starting to visit her salon.

The little girl became an internet sensation after a viral video showed her braiding the hair of adults who visited her mother's salon, as her speed and skill impressed many.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh