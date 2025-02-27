The Old Achimotan Association (OAA) has expressed sadness over the demise of one its alumna

The association, in a move to honour the life of Joana D. Yabani, has announced plans to hold a vigil

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post have sent their messages of condolence to the grieving family

The Old Achimotan Association (OAA) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) chapter has issued a statement in the wake of the passing of one of its alumna.

This comes after the body of the deceased, Joanna Yabani, was reported to have been found at the Disability and Rehabilitation Centre on the KNUST campus in the early hours of Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The OAA, in a statement on its X page on Thursday, confirmed that the Biological Science student had indeed passed away.

The statement also called for a proper investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding the painful death of their association member.

"With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Akora Joanna Yabani Deladem (OAA 2021, SOA House) in the early hours of 27th February 2025. While the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss remain unclear, we urge the relevant authorities to conduct a full-scale investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability."

The association in eulogising the memory of Joana Yabani also shared a short clip of the late Bilogical Science student having a fun time and conversing with a friend.

It also announced that a vigil will be held in her honour, with details of the upcoming programme to be communicated later.

"We stand in solidarity with her family, friends, the OAA 2021 Year Group, and the entire Old Achimotan fraternity in this time of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.In her honor, a vigil will be organized, with details to be communicated in due course."

At the time of writing this report, the statement had raked in over 11,000 views.

Ghanaians mourn the passing of the KNUST student

Social media users who took to the comment section expressed pain that the young lady lost her life under such circumstances.

Andrews Armah commented:

"It very sad reason i always tell people we have to take very good care of ourselves we should take our destiny into our own hands because in this country if some take your life nothing will happen to the person the police can never arrest the person."

Chioma Blaise Chikere indicated:

"So touchy, God rest her soul and comfort her family, department and university community."

