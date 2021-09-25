The pioneer and leader of well-known church in Ghana, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensa Otabil has recently admonished Christians not to believe in the law of Karma

He explained that God has the power to halt any ball that is meant to bounce back at you for your wrongdoings

Mensa Otabil added that there is nothing like the law of Karma in Christianity as it belongs to another religion

A recent publication by GhanaWeb has it that renowned Ghanaian pastor, Dr Mensa Otabil has stated that the law of 'karma' has no basis in the bible hence Christians are to desist from believing in it.

According to the publication, the founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) expressed worries about Christians choosing 'karma' over redemption doctrines.

"The law of Karma is not in the bible. Believing that when one throws a ball to a wall it bounces back to you is not biblical yet there are Christians who believe in it", the leader of ICGC said, according to GhanaWeb

Mensa Otabil: Christians must not Believe in the 'Law of Karma,' it is not Biblical

Mensa Otabil continued by intimating that God can change the direction of any ball that is directed at you for your wrongdoings.

"There is redemption in Christianity which means God can intercept between the time you throw the ball to the wall and the time it bounces back at you. You can be delivered from your mistake by God. Karma is not Christianity. That's another religion", he added

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the head pastor and founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensa Otabil, has admonished his congregation to resume in-person services at Church.

Addressing congregants at the Cross Over service to usher in the New Year, Pastor Otabil, acknowledging the impact the coronavirus has had on religious activity, nonetheless charged congregants to “step out of the ark” and attend church service.

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) is among many other churches that held virtual services on television, radio and online so as to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The church cancelled one of its biggest annual conferences – Greater Works in 2020. It was part of strict measures the church took against the spread of the Coronavirus.

