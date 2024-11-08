The graduation season in Ghana's tertiary institutions comes with significant expenses, with an average cost of GH¢ 3,500 per student

A breakdown by @Voice_Of_KNUST highlights expenses like a GH¢ 450 graduation fee, clothing, makeup, photoshoots, and miscellaneous costs

After the calculation was done on social media, several people wondered why one must spend so much on a graduation

It is graduation season in most tertiary institutions in Ghana, which means graduates will make some financial payments and spend heavy on different needs.

Ghanaians across the nation have taken note of how expensive passing this stage of education has become. Recently, one social media user shared an analysis of costs showing that each graduand needs an average of GH¢ 3,500 to attend their graduation ceremony.

A post by @VOICE_of_KNUST on X, broke down the financial demands graduations place on students and how this has become a problem for many.

In the post, the user gave a breakdown of what the average expenditure of GH¢ 3,500 accounts for in a graduation.

Using the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as a yardstick, it was detailed that the graduation fee is ¢450. A suite or kente dress on the other hand, either cost ¢1000+ or ¢800+, without factoring in the sewing cost.

The other items on the list include; a sash, which costs from ¢60 to ¢80 depending on the quality; a shoe, which ranges from ¢ 300 ¢500.

Graduands are as well expected to fork out ¢500 or more for a a photoshoot. Ladies, meanwhile, also spend an average of ¢200 on makeup. The Voice of Knust also factored in another ¢200 left for miscellaneous expenses. This hefty cost does not account for transportation and accommodation costs, among other expenses.

Netizens comment on steep graduation costs

Several people who saw the post shared by @VOICE_of_KNUST wondered why graduating is that expensive. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

@dfwEddie said:

“Ibi you people wey want graduate, as aget trail, me wey escape all this nonsense nu.”

@citizenyao wrote:

“It is not a must to attend graduation.”

@Obese_67 said:

“Ooh I see...Can I use jersey.”

@yhung004 wrote:

“I thought it was free.”

@iamkvngcyrus said:

“Chale edey give me headache sef.”

@Obutey01 wrote:

“I need just ¢450 to graduate

•Graduation fee = ¢450

•Suite = My uncle's

•Graduation kente - my grandfather's

•Sash = not needed

•Shoe = got my first year shoes

•Photoshoot = My roommate's iPhone 15

•Miscellaneous = not needed.”

@Nyameba_Aj said:

“This year de3, ebi rep your jersey graduation we go do oo.”

@Melvin_Kwaku wrote:

“Me calculating prices by 2026”

@eamicro asked:

“Aside the graduation fee, are any of them mandatory?”

@__elcampeon said:

“Graduation fee - 450

suite- I won't wear

kente- I won't wear

shoe - I'll use my old ones

photoshoot- My friend's iphone 14

miscellaneous - 50 cedis.”

KNUST graduate turns market trader

YEN.com.gh has previously reported on the plight of a young Ghanaian lady who showed how she fends for herself and her situation after leaving school following her graduation from KNUST .

The video showed that the lady had become a trader at a market selling assorted items ranging from cereals, sanitary products and other assorted items.

Several people who saw the video shared varied thoughts on the lady's hustle.

