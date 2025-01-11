One of Kylian Mbappe's teammates at Real Madrid has revealed why he can't advise the Frenchman ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final

The said player made the assertion after he was asked about Mbappe's inability to beat Barcelona's offside traps in his El Clasico debut

More than two months after his humiliating display, Mbappe and Madrid have a chance for some payback on Sunday

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe and the team's preparations ahead of their Spanish Super Cup final showdown against FC Barcelona.

Sunday's clash at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, offers Los Blancos a chance to avenge their humbling 4-0 loss in La Liga earlier this season.

Fede Valverde has shed light on why he won't advise Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona.

Since that defeat, Madrid has regained its composure, losing just twice in its last 13 games, while their arch-rivals have faced an inconsistent spell.

This has placed Carlo Ancelotti's side as favourites for the coveted title.

However, the key to success will be overcoming Barca’s high defensive line—a tactic that disrupted Mbappe’s rhythm in his El Clasico debut.

Mbappe's struggle in El Clasico debut

Mbappe’s first appearance in the iconic rivalry turned into a frustrating evening, with the French forward caught offside an astonishing eight times, according to Fox Sports.

Barcelona’s well-drilled offside traps exposed gaps in Madrid’s offensive coordination, leaving the 2018 World Cup winner unable to make his usual impact.

Valverde explains why he can't advise Mbappe

Reflecting on the upcoming encounter, Valverde was asked about offering advice to his high-profile teammate.

The Uruguayan powerhouse dismissed the idea, highlighting Mbappe's extraordinary career accomplishments.

“I can't give lessons to a player who is already a World Cup winner at a young age, who has played in another World Cup final, who has won everything, and is a legend in France and one of the best players in the world,” Valverde stated, as quoted by Real Madrid's website.

He emphasised the team’s collective responsibility in helping Mbappe navigate Barcelona’s defensive strategies.

“He knows what he has to do. We are here to be by his side and support him.

"Obviously, we have to think about Barcelona’s high line because it is working well, but our midfielders and defenders, in particular, have to take care of this as we are the ones who can provide the assists.”

As Madrid gears up for the grand finale, the pressure will be on their midfield to dictate the tempo and bypass Barca’s organised defence.

For Mbappe, this match presents a chance to redeem himself and solidify his standing in El Clasico lore.

With Valverde and the rest of the team rallying around him, Madrid will look to execute a flawless game plan to lift the trophy.

Mbappe sends a clear message to rivals

