A senior high school student tumbled and fell while modelling in heels during a fashion show at her school

In a video online, the female student was captured striding her way down in a beautiful African attire before tumbling

Other students had gathered to witness the event inside what appears to be their assembly hall

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A senior high school student tumbled and fell during a fashion show at her school while other students had gathered to witness the event inside what is reported to be their assembly hall.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the female student, who sported a beautiful African dress and heels, was captured striding in front of other students as she modelled her way down to a fall.

While walking her way down, her feet remained firmly planted in her heels as she delivered different poses with a firm face.

SHS Girl Modelling in Heels at her School's Fashion Show Falls in Video; Other Students Scream Image: Phylxentertainment

Source: Instagram

She modelled with confidence, making it hard for one to guess it wasn't going to end well for her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

However, her grit was not enough to withstand the pressure from her colleagues, who could be heard in the video saying, ''pressure''.

Reports say she swiftly attempted to regain her poise and self-control after she fell amid screams from other students in the hall.

It is not clear where the incident occurred, but it has been reported that it happened in a Ghanaian school.

Watch the video:

'Macho Ladies' Fight over 1 Man in Rambo-style at ATU

Meanwhile, a video of two beautiful ladies fighting themselves to near-death, allegedly over a man, has emerged on social media, garnering varied comments from many.

The fighting incident between the two ladies reportedly occurred at the Accra Technical University (ATU).

In the viral video spotted by YEN.com.gh, one of the ladies is seen dragging her rival by the hair as other colleagues tried separating them.

Source: Yen.com.gh