Ebenezer Tseh, a former student of PRESEC, Legon, secured nearly $2 million in scholarships from six top U.S. universities, including Harvard

Currently studying computer science at Harvard, Ebenezer narrowly missed joining PRESEC's NSMQ team in 2019

He co-founded EXEATLOG—a web-based application aiming to digitise the high school exeat system

Ebenezer Tseh, a former student of PRESEC, Legon, has achieved remarkable success, securing nearly $2 million in scholarships from six prestigious U.S. universities, including Harvard, Yale, Duke, Grinnell, Caltech, and Manhattan.

He is pursuing a computer science degree at Harvard and aims to graduate in 2027.

Despite missing the chance to join PRESEC's NSMQ team in 2019, Tseh redirected his focus to problem-solving by co-founding EXEATLOG—a web-based application designed to digitise the high school exeat system.

A collage of Ebenezer Tseh as a PRESECAN and a student at Harvard.

This initiative earned recognition at the NSMQ Technology Fair, fueling Tseh's passion for using technology to address societal challenges.

Facing financial obstacles after his father's passing, Tseh's dream of studying abroad materialised with the support of Selorm, the CEO and founder of the Ckodon Foundation.

Though initially facing rejections, Tseh's determination led to his admission to six prestigious U.S. universities, with Harvard ultimately becoming his choice.

Evans Oppong, the 2021 Prempeh College NSMQ winner gets scholarship to study in the U.S.

Meanwhile, a former Prempeh College student and a member of their 2021 NSMQ-winning team, Evans Oppong, has secured a $312,776 scholarship to study computer science at Lehigh University in the U.S.

Announced by the Ckodon Foundation, Evans overcame setbacks and expressed gratitude to Selorm Promise Abedu for his instrumental support.

Evans also encouraged aspiring students not to give up, emphasising the importance of persistence and faith in achieving educational goals.

Bright Senyo Gadzo bags scholarship

In a related story, 2021 NSMQ standout contestant Bright Senyo Gadzo has earned admission to pursue a four-year bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the California Institute of Technology in the U.S.

Grateful for the support, Bright acknowledged the Ckodon Foundation's role in securing his scholarship for international studies.

His achievement adds to the success stories facilitated by the foundation, showcasing the impact of their assistance in young people's educational pursuits.

