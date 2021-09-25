Afriyie Acquah's former wife, Amanda, has given birth with business mogul Kennedy Agyapong a.k.a. Kenpong

Amanda announced that she delivered the child, a girl, about two months ago

She shared a video on social media showing photos of her baby bump

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Amanda, the Ghanaian socialite and former wife of Black Stars midfielder, Afriyie Acquah, has given birth to a new baby.

Amanda had the new baby with businessman Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong.

The elated mother who announced the birth of her baby girl in a post on Snapchat revealed that she was delivered two months ago.

Amanda, ex-wife of Afriyie Acquah, has given birth with Kennedy Agyapong Photo source: "sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The Snapchat video had Amanda showing off her baby bump and glowing in colourful outfits.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Check out the video as shared on Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa below:

Amanda and Afriyie Acquah marriage

Amanda and Afriyie were married for a few years before they broke up under scandalous circumstances.

In an interview in 2017, Amanda had revealed that they had separated because Afiryie Acquah was not matured enough for marriage.

"The separation came because I needed to give him time to grow and enjoy that life a bit. I can’t be fighting with girls every time. He needed that space to grow. He loves me wherever he is and I love him too," she said.

Kenpong comeback

Prior to her marriage to Acquah, Amanda had once been married to Kenpong whom she met as a 17-year-old girl.

After her breakup with Acquah, AManda and Kenpong managed to patch whatever differences they had and have got back together leading to this new baby.

Congratulations to them.

Baby Maxin dances with her parents

In other news, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has warmed hearts with a dance video.

The new video shows Baby Maxin giving some dance moves in the midst of her mother and father, Maxwell Mensah.

In the video shared on Maxin's Instagram page, the two-year-old is seen dressed in black sportswear (top and down) with white sneakers.

Maxin and her parents pulled up their legs like they were doing the 'gbese' dance moves as Simi's Duduke song.

Source: Yen News