Sika Osei is one of the talented actresses Ghana can boast of.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Apart from acting, Sika has featured in a number of advertisements, including one for Tigo.

She is currently a host of the Ladies Circle show that airs on TV3.

A collage of Sika Osei. Photo credit: @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sika recently got engaged to her fiancé, and she made the heartwarming announcement on social media.

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 beautiful photos proving that Sika Osei is stylish.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. A perfect model glowing in a wedding attire:

2. The stylish Sika puts her hair on fleek:

3. Glowing in yellow:

4. Sika makes black so cute:

5. Sika takes style to a different level:

6. The eloquent presenter with her husband-to-be:

7. Simply gorgeous Sika:

8. If style was a person:

9. Flawless Sika:

10. Fashion diva:

Source: Yen