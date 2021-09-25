Sika Osei: 10 Photos of TV3 Presenter Proving she is Fashion Goddess
Ghana Entertainment News

Sika Osei: 10 Photos of TV3 Presenter Proving she is Fashion Goddess

by  Naa Ayeley Aryee

Sika Osei is one of the talented actresses Ghana can boast of.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Apart from acting, Sika has featured in a number of advertisements, including one for Tigo.

She is currently a host of the Ladies Circle show that airs on TV3.

Sika Osei: 10 Photos of TV3 Presenter who got Engaged to fiancé recently
A collage of Sika Osei. Photo credit: @ghgossip_hq/Instagram
Source: Instagram

Sika recently got engaged to her fiancé, and she made the heartwarming announcement on social media.

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 beautiful photos proving that Sika Osei is stylish.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. A perfect model glowing in a wedding attire:

2. The stylish Sika puts her hair on fleek:

3. Glowing in yellow:

4. Sika makes black so cute:

5. Sika takes style to a different level:

6. The eloquent presenter with her husband-to-be:

Read also

Ohia ye forking - Old photo showing massive transformation of Fella Makafui gets fans talking

7. Simply gorgeous Sika:

8. If style was a person:

9. Flawless Sika:

10. Fashion diva:

Source: Yen

Hot:
Online view pixel