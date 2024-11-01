Elder Mireku is set to bury his late father, Elder Emmanuel Kofi Mireku, who recently passed away at the ripe age of 105 years

A befitting one-week celebration of the old man's life was held at the gospel singer's residence in Koforidua

Scores of gospel stars were spotted at the solemn event, consoling Elder Mireku as he mourned his late father

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian gospel music luminary Elder Mireku has regrettably lost his father, Elder Emmanuel Kofi Mireku.

Elder Mireku mourns his dad with colleagues Jack Alolome and Francis Amo. Source: Facebook/ElderMireku

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, October 30, a befitting one-week celebration in honour of the gospel singer's late father was held in Koforidua.

The widely patronised event happened at Elder Mireku's residence at Adweso Mile 50.

Elder Mireku, a seasoned member of the Church of Pentecost, is known in Ghana for his illustrious gospel music career.

Several of Elder Mireku's colleagues, including Jack Alolome and Francis Amo, were spotted at the one-week ceremony.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Elder Mireku was seen at the event in low spirits. Members of the Ghanaian clergy supported the gospel musician as he mourned his late father.

He also took to the stage to minister songs assurance with Jack Alolome.

Fans mourn with Elder Mireku

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they mourned the loss of Elder MIreku's father.

GOD's LaDy AGGREY🥂💕 said:

1919-2024…? wow 105 years...A blessed Man indeed! Grandpa, Rest well in Abraham's blossom!

Francis Ofori373 noted:

my feeling musicians are all there. Sammy Cooper, Eld. P Amoako, Francis Amo, Eld. E Atta, Jane Quaye, more blessings

Kukzbiney wrote:

I just spotted my favorite, Agya Sam Cooper...I love him so much 🥰🥰

Phlayva remarked:

The capturing shocked me for once I thought how possible ‘’At Elder Emmanuel Kofi Mireku’s one week celebration

KODA gets glorious sendoff

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several gospel stars, including Elder Mirkeu, Joe Mettle, and Diana Asamoah, had been spotted at the burial service of their late colleague Kofi Owusu Duah Anto.

The funeral ceremony was held on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the KICC Dominion Centre in Accra.

As a tribute to KODA, the musicians sang 'Yesu adi nkunim' while his casket was taken out of the church to be buried.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh