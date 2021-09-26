Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not change Bruno Fernandes from taking penalties for the Red Devils

The Portuguese midfielder missed a spot-kick that cost United their first defeat of the season to Aston Villa at Old Trafford

The Norwegian boss believes such things happen in football but Fernandes will continue to be the given penalty responsibilities for the team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Bruno Fernandes will continue to take penalties for Man United despite his injury-time miss against Aston Villa, Man United, ESPN FC.

The Portuguese midfielder missed his second spot-kick in a United shirt after blazing his effort over the bar.

The Red Devils were given a golden opportunity to salvage a draw after going behind from a Kurtney Hause's 88th-minute header in the 88th minute.

Solskjaer has insisted that Bruno Fernandes will continue to take penalties for Man United. Photo by PAUL ELLIS

The Villa hero became the villain when he handled the ball inside in the box for United to get a 92nd-minute penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to have taken United first penalty of the season but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left it for his compatriot Fernandes.

The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder missed and condemned United for their first defeat of the season after a Carabao Cup loss to West Ham in midweek.

Solskjaer's stance on Fernandes

Despite the reactions surrounding Fernandes' miss, Solskjaer has stood in strong defence of the midfielder, insisting United's penalty-taker will not be changed.

Solskjaer told the club's official website:

"That’s football. He’ll step forward every day of the week for the club and the team. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way."

Martinez taunts Ronaldo to take penalty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi's Argentine teammate Emiliano Martinez was provoking Cristiano Ronaldo to take a penalty before Bruno Fernandes missed at Old Trafford, Independent, Man United.

Man United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season after being stunned by Aston Villa by 1-0 at the Theatre of Dreams.

Kourtney Hause who gave Villa the lead with a powerful header in the 88th minute handled the ball inside his 18-yard box as United were awarded the spot-kick in injury time.

Fernandes breaks silence on penalty miss

YEN.com.gh also reported that Bruno Fernandes has finally broken silence after missing the penalty that could have helped Manchester United avoid defeat during their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on September 25.

The 27-year-old was handed a golden chance to earn United a crucial point with virtually the last kick of the match after Kortney Hause handled the ball inside the area.

However, the Portuguese midfielder, who is renowned for his good penalty record rocketed his effort over the crossbar as Villa held firm on their earlier opener to get a crucial win.

